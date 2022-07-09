Kurt Busch posted back-to-back wins in the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before it went on a 10-year hiatus. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion made it three in a row when NASCAR at Atlanta returned to the schedule as a July event last year, finishing 1.237 seconds ahead of brother Kyle for his only victory of the 2021 season. Busch will attempt to make it four consecutive checkered flags in the race when he competes in the 2022 Quaker State 400 on Sunday. The 43-year-old, who won at Kansas in mid-May, is looking to record multiple victories in a campaign for just the second time in 11 years and first time since 2015. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.

Busch is 18-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Quaker State 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin round out the top 2022 Quaker State 400 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Quaker State 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

2022 Quaker State 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Kyle Larson, even though he's the overall race favorite. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has been runner-up at Atlanta twice, barely even cracks the top 20.

"Larson has been good at Atlanta in the past but never won," Roberts told SportsLine. "Now, the new faster and steeper-banked track will be tougher for him."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, even though he's a 40-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. The 32-year-old native of North Carolina is hoping to bounce back after experiencing brake issues and finishing 31st at Road America last weekend. Dillon has performed well at Atlanta in his career, posting eight top-10 finishes in 19 starts across all three NASCAR series.

"He knows his most likely places to win are at Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega," Roberts told SportsLine. "He is a great superspeedway driver and will do anything to win, as he showed in his 2018 Daytona 500 victory."

How to make 2022 Quaker State 400 predictions

2022 Quaker State 400 odds, field, top contenders, starting grid

Kyle Larson 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

William Byron 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 45-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Michael McDowell 60-1

Cole Custer 80-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Ty Dillon 200-1

Corey LaJoie 200-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Josh Bilicki 500-1

BJ McLeod 500-1

Garrett Smithley 500-1

Cody Ware 500-1