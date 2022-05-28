Kyle Larson didn't record the second of his career-high 10 NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2021 until he captured the checkered flag at Charlotte in May. With just one victory thus far this season, the reigning series champion hopes history repeats itself when he competes in the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Larson won the second race of the year at Fontana but hasn't tasted victory since, although he was sixth or better in six of the eighth ensuing races he's finished -- including runner-up at Kansas two weeks ago.

Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Coca-Cola 600 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is listed at 13-2 and Chase Elliott is 15-2, while Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 contenders at 9-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Coca-Cola 600 picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Ryan Blaney, even though he's one the top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who won the $1 million prize in last week's All-Star Race at Texas and was third in two starts at Charlotte in 2020, barely even cracks the top 20.

"Those are his only top-fives in 11 starts there that have seen him average an 18th-place finish," Roberts told SportsLine. "Blaney got the money last week in the All-Star Race, but all the best cars had crashed out."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ross Chastain, who is listed at 10-1 in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds. The 29-year-old Floridian has posted the first two wins of his Cup Series career this season, recording his maiden victory in late March at Austin after 120 unsuccessful attempts. Chastain also won at Talladega last month and leads all drivers with seven top-five finishes this year.

"His best finish in four starts (at Charlotte) was 21st in 2020. He was 37th last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "But this is a new year, a new team and a new attitude."

2022 Coca-Cola 600 odds, starting lineup, contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1