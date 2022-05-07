After posting a career-high five wins en route to the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020, Chase Elliott captured only two checkered flags last year and entered the 11th race of this season with a 26-race drought. He finally ended the dry spell last week, however, as he recorded his second series victory at Dover. Elliott attempts to become the first back-to-back winner of the campaign when he competes in the 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Elliott is listed at 7-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the 4-1 betting favorite in the latest 2022 Goodyear 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. is 6-1, Denny Hamlin also is 7-1 and Kyle Busch rounds out the 2022 Goodyear 400 top contenders at 17-2. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Darlington predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Goodyear 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Ryan Blaney, even though he's one the top 2022 Goodyear 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, whose eighth-place finish in last year's race was his best in 10 career starts at Darlington, barely even cracks the top 20.

"The odds for him to win are laughable with his poor record," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'll be looking to bet against him in most driver matchups."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kevin Harvick, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Darlington odds. The 46-year-old Californian set a career high two seasons ago with nine victories but has gone 54 races without one since winning at Bristol on Sept. 19, 2020. However, Harvick captured the checkered flag in the spring race at Darlington that year and has posted top-10 finishes in each of his last 12 starts on the track, including three wins and 10 top-fives.

"The worst finish in his last 10 races (at Darlington) has been ninth," Roberts told SportsLine. "Harvick has led laps in each of his last five starts there."

2022 Goodyear 400 odds, starting lineup, contenders

Kyle Larson 4-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Kyle Busch 17-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Bubba Wallace 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1