The final race of the regular season will take place on Saturday when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Daytona Night Race has been a tradition since 1998 and for the last two seasons has also served as the regular-season finale. With 15 drivers qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs, the remaining full-time drivers will all push hard to earn a postseason bid in Saturday's 2022 NASCAR at Daytona race,

Martin Truex Jr. won the 2017 Cup Series championship and is sixth in the NASCAR standings, but he'll need to make up a 25-point deficit and hope for a repeat winner or to take the checkered flag to get back into the postseason. Truex is 17-1 in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. There are seven drivers in this week's 2022 NASCAR at Daytona starting lineup listed as 12-1 co-favorites, including Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Before scouring the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Daytona picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. Last week, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

For the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, we can tell you the model is high on Austin Cindric, even though he's a 22-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. In his first year with Penske Racing, Cindric began his season with a bang by winning the 2022 Daytona 500.

He's 15th in the NASCAR standings but will be in a no-pressure position thanks to his season-opening victory. Cindric led 21 laps in his February win at Daytona and also led laps in the 2021 Daytona 500 when he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. The 23-year-old also won the 2021 Beef It's What's For Dinner 300 at Daytona and had three other top-10 finishes there in the Xfinity Series. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. Logano is fourth in the 2022 NASCAR standings entering Saturday and his two wins guarantee him a spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

With Logano locked in and teammate Austin Cindric also qualified thanks to a Daytona 500 win, the emphasis for Team Penske on Saturday will likely be ensuring that Blaney qualifies for the postseason. To make matters worse, Logano finished 21st at Daytona to start the season and has been outside the top 10 in each of his last six starts there. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR Daytona picks, best bets, and predictions here

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Austin Cindric 22-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Erik Jones 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Corey Lajoie 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Harrison Burton 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Ty Dillon 150-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Daniel Hemric 200-1

David Ragan 250-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Landon Cassill 1000-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1