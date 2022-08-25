Daytona International Speedway is the most famed track in NASCAR Cup Series history, and a recent schedule shakeup to turn the Daytona night race into the final race of the regular season has only added to the excitement surrounding the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET. There have been 15 different winners so far this season and another first-time winner on Saturday would lock in the 16-driver field for the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the event and has a 25-point cushion over Martin Truex Jr. as the only driver who would currently qualify on points. Blaney would be knocked out by any other first-time winner and won't want to leave it to chance as one of the 12-1 co-favorites in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. However, there are six other drivers listed at 12-1 in the 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds, including last week's winner, Kyle Larson, and current NASCAR standings leader Chase Elliott. Before scouring the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Daytona picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. Last week, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

For the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, we can tell you the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., even though he's a 17-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Truex is currently sixth in the NASCAR standings, but he doesn't have a win on the season and would have to eat up a 25-point gap to Ryan Blaney to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs.

That means it's likely win or go home for Truex, and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion will certainly want to keep his seven-year postseason streak alive. Daytona hasn't always been kind to Truex, but he did finish fourth in the night race in 2020 and was the runner-up in 2018. He was also the runner-up at the 2016 Daytona 500 and would love to add a win on the iconic superspeedway to his Hall-of-Fame resume. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. Logano is fourth in the 2022 NASCAR standings entering Saturday and his two wins guarantee him a spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

With Logano locked in and teammate Austin Cindric also qualified thanks to a Daytona 500 win, the emphasis for Team Penske on Saturday will likely be ensuring that Blaney qualifies for the postseason. To make matters worse, Logano finished 21st at Daytona to start the season and has been outside the top 10 in each of his last six starts there. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR Daytona picks, best bets, and predictions here

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Austin Cindric 22-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Erik Jones 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Corey Lajoie 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Harrison Burton 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Ty Dillon 150-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Daniel Hemric 200-1

David Ragan 250-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Landon Cassill 1000-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1