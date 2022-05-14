Joey Logano became the 10th different driver to record a victory through the first 12 races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season when he finished first at Darlington last weekend. The 2018 series champion attempts to join William Byron and Ross Chastain as the only multiple winners this year when he competes in the 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Logano has captured three checkered flags in 25 series starts at Kansas, most recently in the fall of 2020.

Logano, along with Byron, Chastain and Ryan Blaney, is listed at 10-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 AdventHealth 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott is 7-1 while Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin round out the top 2022 AdventHealth 400 contenders at 8-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 AdventHealth 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed some big tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Kansas 2022 race. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 AdventHealth 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Blaney, even though he's listed as one of the top 2022 AdventHealth 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who is winless in 14 Cup Series starts at Kansas, barely even cracks the top 15.

"These odds to win must be based on the assumption that Penske is all better, because they're certainly not based on his driving skills at Kansas," Roberts told SportsLine. "I would take 20-1 odds but nothing less."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chastain, who is listed at 10-1 in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds. The 29-year-old Floridian is having his best season since debuting in the Cup Series in 2017 as he has posted seven top-five finishes in 12 races, including his first two victories on the circuit. Chastain is winless in six Cup starts at Kansas but won a Truck Series race there in 2019.

"He's driving like a champion and probably should have won last week at Darlington," Roberts told SportsLine. "I like him this week because of what he did in Las Vegas (on a similar track on March 6), finishing third and leading a race-high 83 laps."

How to make 2022 AdventHealth 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a long shot who has fared well at Kansas of late. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only find out who it is, and check out the rest of Roberts' NASCAR at Kansas picks, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 AdventHealth 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 AdventHealth 400 odds, starting lineup, top contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Chase Elliott 7-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Alex Bowman 14-1

Tyler Reddick 16-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Austin Cindric 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Bubba Wallace 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1