Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.

Reddick is listed at 10-1 while Kyle Busch is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning series champion Kyle Larson is 6-1, Chase Elliott is 13-2 and Denny Hamlin is 7-1, while Ross Chastain rounds out the top 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Michigan predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Michigan 2022 race. He's sharing his winner and projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Chastain, even though he's one of the top 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Chastain, who has posted the first two wins of his Cup Series career this season and is second among all drivers with 14 top-10 finishes but hasn't fared well in the series at Michigan, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"Chastain has a 31st-place average finish in four starts at Michigan," Roberts told SportsLine. "He led the most laps at Las Vegas and finished third. … But that's the only great finish on tracks that compare."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, who is listed at 12-1 in the latest NASCAR at Michigan odds. The 28-year-old native of Ohio remains in search of his first victory of the 2022 season after registering a career-high three last year. One of those came in this race as he finished .077 seconds ahead of William Byron for the first of back-to-back wins by Blaney, who has recorded six top-10s in 13 starts at Michigan.

"He gets bullied, punted, pushed out of the way -- whatever you want to call it," Roberts told SportsLine. "He knows it and needs to send a message. If the checkered flag is within reach and it's between him and someone else, Blaney is going to do the pushing around." See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who "has turned in most of his dominant performances at Michigan in recent years." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Michigan NASCAR race odds, field, contenders, starting lineup

See full NASCAR at Michigan picks, predictions, best bets here

Kyle Busch 11-2

Kyle Larson 6-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kevin Harvick 17-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Austin Hill 125-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 1500-1

J.J. Yeley 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1