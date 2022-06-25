The NASCAR Cup Series returned to Nashville last year for the first time since 1984, and Kyle Larson took the checkered flag for one of his 10 victories of the season. The reigning series champion attempts to repeat when he competes in the 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Last year's triumph was the fourth of 2021 for the 29-year-old Larson, but he hasn't been able to recapture the magic this season as he has recorded just one victory in his first 16 starts.

Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Ally 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are listed at 7-1 and Chase Elliott is 8-1, while Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano round out the 2022 Ally 400 top contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Nashville predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Ally 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

2022 Ally 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Logano, even though he's one the top 2022 Ally 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Logano, who is one of only four drivers with multiple victories this season, barely even cracks the top 20.

"This year, he's been up and down," Roberts told SportsLine. "I can't do anything with 10-1 odds."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, who is listed at 40-1 in the latest NASCAR at Nashville odds. The 38-year-old Floridian has recorded only two top-five finishes this year, but one came two starts ago at St. Louis. Almirola, who is retiring at the end of the season, enjoyed some success at Nashville in the Xfinity Series as he posted three top-10s in four outings.

"This is my ace of the week," Roberts told SportsLine. "It's not just because Almirola grabbed his only pole last season at Nashville, but that he also finished fourth. It was a strong day that propelled him to better things."

How to make 2022 Ally 400 predictions

2022 Ally 400 odds, lineup, field, top contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ross Chastain 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1