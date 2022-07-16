Chase Elliott hit a rough patch recently, failing to finish in the top 20 in three consecutive starts. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has turned things around, however, following an eighth-place finish at Sonoma with two victories and a runner-up in his last three outings. Elliott seeks his fourth win of the season when he competes in the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The 26-year-old has been one of the top drivers this year as he leads the Cup Series with three victories and 684 points while tying for the most top-10 finishes with 13.

Elliott is listed at 7-1, while Kyle Busch is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Ambetter 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney is 6-1 and Joey Logano also is 7-1 while Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2022 Ambetter 301 contenders at 9-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Ambetter 301 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Kyle Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at New Hampshire 2022 race and just locked in his picks and predictions. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Ambetter 301 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Elliott, even though he's one of the top 2022 Ambetter 301 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who has won two of the last three races this season, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"Elliott has recorded just one top-five finish in eight starts at NHMS," Roberts told SportsLine. "Flat tracks aren't his thing, and he's proven it all season, with his best result being 10th place at Martinsville."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. The 24-year-old native of North Carolina has struggled since posting his second win of the season on Apr. 9 at Martinsville, finishing no better than ninth in any of his last 11 starts. Byron was 11th or worse in his four Cup Series outings at New Hampshire but won his only Truck Series start there in 2016 and was third the following year in his lone Xfinity Series race on the track.

"This is his kind of track, and he proved himself on it by winning a 2015 K&N Pro Series event and a 2016 Truck Series race," Roberts told SportsLine. "He'll be fast and the price is right." See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Ambetter 301 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who has proven himself on this track in the past. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is and get the rest of Roberts' NASCAR at New Hampshire picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Ambetter 301? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Ambetter 301 odds, field, top contenders, starting grid

Kyle Busch 5-1

Ryan Blaney 6-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1