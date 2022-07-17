Aric Almirola began his final NASCAR Cup Series season in solid form, finishing sixth or better in his first three starts. He has been in the top 10 only three times in 16 races since, with a best of fifth place at St. Louis on June 5. Almirola will hope for better results at a venue where he has enjoyed previous success when he takes part in the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 38-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the year, has recorded three of his five top-10 finishes at the track in his last four starts and captured the checkered flag in this race last season for his third career Cup Series victory. The 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.

Almirola is 25-1, while Kyle Busch is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Ambetter 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney is 6-1, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are 7-1 and Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2022 Ambetter 301 contenders at 9-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Ambetter 301 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Kyle Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at New Hampshire 2022 race and just locked in his picks and predictions. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Ambetter 301 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Elliott, even though he's one of the top 2022 Ambetter 301 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who has won two of the last three races this season, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"Elliott has recorded just one top-five finish in eight starts at NHMS," Roberts told SportsLine. "Flat tracks aren't his thing, and he's proven it all season, with his best result being 10th place at Martinsville."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a long shot at 25-1 in the latest 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. The 43-year-old from Las Vegas has run done well of late, finishing 22nd at Road America and crashing out at Atlanta after being runner-up at Nashville on June 26. Busch has experienced success at New Hampshire during his career, however, recording three victories and 15 top-10 finishes there in the Cup Series while winning his only Truck Series start on the track in 2000.

"This bet I made is about what Busch has done on flat tracks similar to NHMS while using the NextGen car," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was fifth at Phoenix, sixth at Martinsville and third at St. Louis." See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Ambetter 301 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who has proven himself on this track in the past. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is and get the rest of Roberts' NASCAR at New Hampshire picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Ambetter 301? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Ambetter 301 odds, field, top contenders, starting grid

See full NASCAR at New Hampshire picks, predictions, best bets here.

Kyle Busch 5-1

Ryan Blaney 6-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1