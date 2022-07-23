Denny Hamlin feels right at home at Pocono Raceway, as he has recorded a career-high six NASCAR Cup Series victories at the track. The 41-year-old is tied with Jeff Gordon for most series wins at the venue, two of which came in his first two starts there. Hamlin will attempt to take sole possession of the record when he competes in the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has captured the NASCAR at Pocono checkered flag four times, which ties him with Bill Elliott for the most since the event debuted in 1971.

Hamlin is 13-2, while Kyle Busch is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Pocono odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is 7-1 and Chase Elliott rounds out the top 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 contenders at 15-2. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Pocono predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Pocono 2022 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 NASCAR at Pocono expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Larson, even though he's one of the top 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who was runner-up in his last start at Pocono, barely even cracks the top 10.

"Larson hasn't won (at Pocono) in 14 starts or anywhere else since Fontana in the second race of the season in February," Roberts told SportsLine. "His crew apparently has the 'new car blues.'"

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a long shot at 17-1 in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Pocono odds. The 27-year-old Oklahoman is coming off his second career Cup Series victory, a triumph at New Hampshire in which he finished a whopping 5.439 seconds ahead of Elliott. Bell has posted 11 top-10 finishes this season, tying with Busch and Kevin Harvick for third among all drivers.

"His best finish at Pocono (fourth) came in his first Cup Series try in 2020," Roberts told SportsLine. "His success in what I feel will be a Toyota-dominated race lies in Turn 3, where it's almost as flat as the turns at the New Hampshire track on which he won last week." See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who "has been showing positive results weekly." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is and get the rest of Roberts' NASCAR at Pocono picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Pocono leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Pocono NASCAR race odds, field, contenders, starting lineup

See full NASCAR at Pocono picks, predictions, best bets here

Kyle Busch 6-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Christopher Bell 17-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Daniel Suarez 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1