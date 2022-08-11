With just three races remaining in the NASCAR regular season, 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is feeling the pressure as heads to Richmond Raceway for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. Truex sits fourth in the NASCAR standings, but because there have been 15 different winners already, he'd be out of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs if they started today. Ryan Blaney has a 19-point cushion over Truex as the only driver who would qualify on points, but the drama will be high for Blaney, Truex and anybody else without a win. The 2022 NASCAR at Richmond green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Truex is a 31-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and three of those wins have come at Richmond. He's the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell are next in the 2022 NASCAR at Richmond odds, with all three drivers listed at 7-1. Before scouring the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Richmond predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Richmond picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. Last week, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Richmond race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Richmond predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano will enter Sunday's race sitting sixth in the 2022 NASCAR standings, but he's already secured a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs with victories at Darlington and Gateway.

However, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion would still love to create momentum heading into the postseason and he has an impressive track record at Richmond. Logano is a two-time winner on the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval and has been top-10 there in 15 of his 26 career Cup starts there. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 starting lineup.

Bell is seventh in the standings and has all but sewn up a spot in this year's NASCAR playoff picture with a win at New Hampshire. He led 63 laps at Richmond in the spring, but ultimately finished sixth. He's also finished outside the top 10 in each of his last two starts and with Joe Gibbs Racing likely hoping to push Truex to the front to secure his playoff bid, Bell looks overpriced as second favorite. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR at Richmond picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Richmond odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Federated Auto Parts 400 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Richmond odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR at Richmond leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR Michigan picks, best bets, and predictions here

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Christopher Bell 7-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Landon Cassill 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1