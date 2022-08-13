Martin Truex Jr. finds himself on the outside of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with three races remaining as he trails Ryan Blaney by 19 points for the 16th and final available spot. The 42-year-old former series champion has yet to record a victory this season after posting four in 2021 but is hoping his recent history at Richmond Raceway helps him end the drought. Truex, who won this race last year, looks to retain his crown and earn a playoff berth when he competes in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. His win last September was the third in his last six races at Richmond, where he has posted 15 top-10 finishes in 32 Cup Series starts.

Truex is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are listed at 7-1, while Blaney, Chase Elliott and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson round out the top 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Richmond predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Elliott, even though he's one of the top 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who leads all drivers with four victories this season, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Elliott has an 11th-place average finish," Roberts told SportsLine regarding his Cup Series career at Richmond. "His team struggled in the first three races (of the season) on flat tracks."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ross Chastain, who is listed at 14-1 in the latest NASCAR at Richmond odds. The 29-year-old Floridian has struggled of late, finishing 24th or worse in his last three starts after an eighth-place at New Hampshire on July 17. Chastain has posted the first two Cup Series wins of his career this year and leads all drivers with 10 top-fives while ranking second with 14 top-10s.

"He was good throughout most of the spring race (at Richmond) with the new car before finishing 19th," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has a great shot at winning his third race of the season." You can see who else to pick here.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 race odds, field, top contenders, starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Christopher Bell 7-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

William Byron 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Landon Cassill 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1