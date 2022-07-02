The NASCAR Cup Series made its long-awaited return to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin last year, with Chase Elliott capturing the checkered flag in the first series event at Road America since 1956. The 2020 Cup Series champion will attempt to make it back-to-back wins on the track when he competes in the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday. Elliott is fresh off a victory at Nashville last weekend that made him the fifth driver this season to register two wins. The 26-year-old is first in the NASCAR standings with 586 points and is tied for the most top-10 finishes with 11.

Elliott is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is 5-1 and Ross Chastain is 7-1, while Kyle Busch and A.J. Allmendinger round out the top 2022 Kwik Trip 250 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Road America predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Kwik Trip 250 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won this race when it was known as the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Road America 2022 race and just locked in his picks and predictions. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Busch, even though he's one the top 2022 Kwik Trip 250 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who finished third at Road America last year, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"The new car hasn't been good to him on road courses this year," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was 30th at Sonoma four weeks ago. He may be a driver I look to bet against in driver matchups."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Road America odds. The 27-year-old native of Oklahoma has yet to record a victory this season but posted 10 top-10 finishes, including six in his last seven starts. Bell was runner-up at Road America last year and won an Xfinity Series race on the track in 2019.

"His only Cup Series win came on the Daytona Road Course last season, and he also was runner-up at Road America," Roberts told SportsLine. "Bell had the same tenacity in the new car with a third-place finish at COTA in March." See more Kwik Trip 500 expert picks here.

How to make 2022 Kwik Trip 250 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who "may offer the most value among all drivers this week." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Kwik Trip 250? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Road America leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds, lineup, field, top contenders

See full NASCAR at Road America picks, best bets, and predictions here

Chase Elliott 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Ross Chastain 7-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

William Byron 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Kevin Harvick 35-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Joey Hand 1000-1

Loris Hezemans 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Kyle Tilley 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1