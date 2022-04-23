Brad Keselowski won the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway for the fourth time in his NASCAR Cup Series career last season, tying Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon for the most in history. The former series champion has recorded six wins and three other top-five finishes in 26 starts on the track. Keselowski will attempt to break the deadlock with Gordon, who was the last driver to record back-to-back victories in the race in 2004 and 2005, when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 GEICO 500 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Keselowski is 15-1, while Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are 10-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 GEICO 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are 12-1, while Austin Cindric and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson round out the top 2022 GEICO 500 contenders at 14-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Talladega predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 GEICO 500 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Talladega 2022 race. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he's one the top 2022 GEICO 500 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has posted top-five finishes in two of his last three starts, barely even cracks the top 20.

"He races every track well, except superspeedways," Roberts told SportsLine. "In 30 starts on them, Larson has not registered a win or a top-five and owns a 23rd-place average finish."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds 2022. The 36-year-old ended his 25-race drought last weekend when he took the checkered flag at Bristol for his first win since June 27 at Pocono. Busch has recorded a total of four victories at Talladega across all three NASCAR series in his career and won this race in 2008.

"Busch has recorded lots of top-fives and four runner-ups (on superspeedways since 2008)," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he's feeling lucky after stealing a victory at Bristol last week."

How to make 2022 GEICO 500 predictions

Roberts is high on a long shot who is "always finding his way to the front, and doing it at the right time." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is, and check out the rest of Roberts' NASCAR at Talladega picks, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 GEICO 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Talladega leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 GEICO 500 odds, field, top contenders

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Austin Cindric 14-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Chase Briscoe 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Harrison Burton 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Hemric 75-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

Corey LaJoie 125-1

David Ragan 125-1

Landon Cassill 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Greg Biffle 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

J.J. Yeley 1000-1