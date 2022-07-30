After being in the top five in only three of his first 16 starts during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chase Elliott has become a force with which to be reckoned. The former series champion has registered three wins and a pair of runner-up finishes over his last five outings and leads all drivers with four victories and 15 top-10s this year. Elliott looks to add to those totals when he competes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The 26-year-old led 14 laps and finished fourth in the inaugural running of this race last season.

Elliott is the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Verizon 200 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning series champion Kyle Larson is listed at 11-2, Ross Chastain is 15-2 and Tyler Reddick is 10-1 while Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez round out the top 2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis contenders at 12-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at the Brickyard predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Verizon 200 picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022 race.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Larson, even though he's one of the top 2022 Verizon 200 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who finished third in this race last season, doesn't even crack the top five.

"He still has just one victory this year," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was third at Road America, but the big edge he had in 2021 is gone."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chris Buescher, who is listed at 30-1 in the latest NASCAR at the Brickyard odds. The 29-year-old Texan is seeking his second victory in 243 career Cup Series starts and first since 2016 at Pocono. Buescher, who was 12th in this race last year, recorded his best Cup Series finish on a road course on June 12, when he was runner-up at Sonoma.

"Buescher has three top-five finishes in his last 12 road-course races, and he might be looking at another one this week," Roberts told SportsLine. "The new car has been shaped to his liking on the roads."

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who is "in desperation mode to make the playoffs." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers.

2022 Indianapolis NASCAR race odds, field, contenders, starting lineup

Chase Elliott 7-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ross Chastain 15-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Austin Cindric 12-1

Daniel Suarez 12-1

Chase Briscoe 14-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

A.J. Allmendinger 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

William Byron 28-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Joey Logano 35-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Joey Hand 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Loris Hezemans 2500-1

Daniil Kvyat 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Josh Williams 5000-1