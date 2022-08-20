The penultimate race of the Cup Series regular season will take place on Sunday when the green flag for the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen drops at 3 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick is seeking his third straight victory after he broke a 65-race drought two weeks ago at Michigan and followed that up with another win at Richmond. Watkins Glen International will host Sunday's race and Harvick is one of eight active drivers who have claimed checkered flags at The Glen. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch are the only ones in the 2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen lineup who have multiple victories at the 2.454-mile circuit, while Kyle Larson was the victor last year.

Elliott, who currently sits atop NASCAR standings, tops the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He is the 9-2 NASCAR at Watkins Glen favorite, followed by Tyler Reddick (13-2), Larson (7-1) and Ross Chastain (10-1). Harvick, who is already one of 17 drivers in Cup Series history with three straight wins (2018), is a 28-1 long shot to repeat that feat. Before scouring the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Watkins Glen predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. Last week, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen, the model is high on A.J. Allmendinger, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Allmendinger is competing full-time on the Xfinity Series for the second year in a row and currently tops that circuit's standings. As a part-timer on the Cup Series, he's ineligible for points but has 11 races under his belt, with a noticeable improvement in recent races. His best finish was 20th through his first five Cup Series races, but he's placed inside the top 20 in his last six races, including three top-10s.

Allmendinger has a pair of wins in his Cup Series career, the first of which came at The Glen in 2014. That is one of six top-10 finishes at the track over Allmendinger's last eight NASCAR at Watkins Glen starts, and his average finish of 9.9 is bested by only four other active drivers. Allmendinger may be a bit off the radar as a part-timer, but his past success certainly deserves consideration for 2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen bets, according to the model. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Tyler Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup. Reddick is 14th in the 2022 NASCAR standings, but he'll be worry-free down the stretch because his two victories this season automatically qualify him for the postseason.

That lack of urgency alone might be reason enough to fade the 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver, but he's also been wildly inconsistent in recent starts. Reddick has been outside of the top 20 in four of his last six starts, including a 31st-place finish at Richmond last week and a 29th-place finish at Michigan the week prior. See which other favorites to avoid here.

Chase Elliott 9-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Ross Chastain 17-2

Austin Cindric 10-1

Chase Briscoe 12-1

AJ Allmendinger 14-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Kyle Busch 17-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Kevin Harvick 28-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

William Byron 35-1

Kimi Raikkonen 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Joey Hand 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Kyle Tillery 5000-1

Mike Rockenfeller 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Daniil Kvyat 5000-1

Loris Hezemans 5000-1