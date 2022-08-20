After going 65 consecutive starts without a victory, Kevin Harvick finally has regained his form. The 46-year-old ended the drought at Michigan on Aug. 7 and made it back-to-back wins last week at Richmond, catapulting him all the way to eighth place in the points standings with two races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Harvick looks to record his first three-race winning streak since early 2018 when he competes at Watkins Glen on Sunday in the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen. The former series champion has posted 11 top-10 finishes in 20 career Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, including a victory in this race back in 2006.

Harvick is listed at 28-1 and Chase Elliott is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick is 13-2, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is 7-1 and Ross Chastain is 17-2, while Austin Cindric rounds out the top 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Larson, even though he's one of the top 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who won this race last season for his fourth top-10 finish in seven Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, barely even cracks the top 20.

"The new car took away all of Larson's strength, and he's been stuck on one win since the second race of the season at Fontana," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's been rather ordinary over the last six weeks."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ty Gibbs, who is listed at 60-1 in the latest NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been driving the No. 45 Toyota of Kurt Busch, who has been sidelined with a concussion, and posted a best finish of 10th place at Michigan two weeks ago. Ty Gibbs has had tremendous success at Watkins Glen during his brief career, recording top-five finishes in three starts across three different series -- including a victory in the Xfinity Series last year.

"This is one of those bets I had to make for a small amount," Roberts told SportsLine, "because I know Gibbs will have a good car and that he's won two of his nine Xfinity Series races on road courses, including one at Watkins Glen last season." You can see who else to back here.

Chase Elliott 9-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Ross Chastain 17-2

Austin Cindric 10-1

Chase Briscoe 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Kyle Busch 17-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Kevin Harvick 28-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

William Byron 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Kimi Raikkonen 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Joey Hand 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Loris Hezemans 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Mike Rockenfeller 2500-1

Daniil Kvyat 5000-1

Kyle Tilley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1