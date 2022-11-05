The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday and it will be Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain racing for a title when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. Chastain took the racing world by storm last week by riding the wall to pass five cars in the final two turns at Martinsville and nipping Denny Hamlin at the finish line to sneak into the final four. Chastain had already earned a reputation as a bold driver and the daring move will certainly make him a fan favorite in the 2022 NASCAR Series Finale.

Chastain won twice this season and his 14 top-fives were the most of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's listed at 4-1 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott was the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and he's the 12-5 favorite with Christopher Bell at 13-4 and Joey Logano at 15-4 in this week's NASCAR odds. Before scouring the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Phoenix picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions

For the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the model is high on Denny Hamlin, even though he's a 17-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hamlin was in position to make his fourth consecutive final four appearance as he continues to search for his first NASCAR championship after 48 wins in 18 season. However, Chastain's "video game" move ended his title pursuit in the final few feet of the race.

But Hamlin's fifth-place finish was still his 10th top-five of the season and his fifth in nine postseason races. Hamlin has eight top-10 finishes during the 2022 NASCAR playoffs and hasn't finished worse than 13th in a playoff race this year. He's a also a two-time winner in Phoenix with 16 top-five finishes there in 34 career starts. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Ross Chastain, one of the Vegas favorites at 4-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup. Chastain's move to make the final four was arguably the boldest in NASCAR history and an impressive breakout season has earned him a chance to compete for the title.

However, Chastain has never won a title in NASCAR's top three series and he's combined for only eight wins in 447 career starts at the top levels of stock car racing. Winning is a relatively new experience for Chastain and he'll have past champions Chase Elliott and Joey Logano to contend with on Sunday. And he's never led a lap in eight career NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix odds of 17-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR Series Finale leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, field

See full NASCAR Phoenix picks, best bets, and predictions here

Chase Elliott 12-5

Christopher Bell 13-4

Joey Logano 15-4

Ross Chastain 4-1

Kyle Larson 13-1

Denny Hamlin 17-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

William Byron 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 80-1

Alex Bowman 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ty Gibbs 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

AJ Allmendinger 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 500-1

Michael McDowell 750-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Landon Cassill 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1