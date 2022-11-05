A new champion will be crowned this weekend as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are seeking the second title of their Cup Series careers, while Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell are vying for their first championship. Elliott, who won the crown in 2020, has posted a series-high five victories this season, while Bell captured his third checkered flag last weekend at Martinsville.

Elliott is the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240) in the latest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Bell is listed at +325, Logano is +375 and Chastain is +400 while 2021 series champion Kyle Larson rounds out the top 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship contenders at +1100. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last month at 12-1 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 last season, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Kyle Larson's victory at 11-2 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix 2022 race.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Denny Hamlin, even though he's one of the top 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship contenders. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin, who has posted 20 top-10 finishes in 34 career Cup Series starts at Phoenix, barely even cracks the top 10.

"Hamlin lost his chance at the Championship 4 in the most insane way possible last week at Martinsville as his four-point lead was erased on the last lap," Roberts told SportsLine. "Hamlin still is without a (Cup Series) title, although the racing gods have given him three Daytona 500 wins."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, who is listed at +2200 in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds. The 24-year-old native of North Carolina has posted two victories this year, matching his total from the previous four seasons, but hasn't captured a checkered flag since April at Martinsville. Byron has shown signs of ending his drought, however, as he was seventh at the Virginia track last Sunday after leading 32 laps at Homestead a week earlier.

"In nine Cup Series starts at Phoenix, Byron has a 13.8 average finish with four top-10s and 27 laps led," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was 18th there in the spring after winning the first stage." You can see who else to back here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship predictions

Roberts is high on a massive longshot who had a strong showing at Phoenix back in March.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, field, top contenders, starting lineup

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, field, top contenders, starting lineup

Chase Elliott +240

Christopher Bell +325

Joey Logano +375

Ross Chastain +400

Kyle Larson +1100

Denny Hamlin +1700

Ryan Blaney +2000

Kevin Harvick +2000

William Byron +2200

Martin Truex Jr. +3000

Kyle Busch +4000

Tyler Reddick +4000

Chase Briscoe +5000

Bubba Wallace +5000

Aric Almirola +7500

Chris Buescher +8000

Alex Bowman +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Brad Keselowski +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Austin Dillon +15000

Ty Gibbs +20000

Cole Custer +25000

A.J. Allmendinger +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Justin Haley +75000

Michael McDowell +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Ty Dillon +250000

Todd Gilliland +250000

Landon Cassill +500000

Corey LaJoie +500000

B.J. McLeod +500000

Garrett Smithley +500000

Cody Ware +500000