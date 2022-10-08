Chase Elliott punched his ticket into the Round of 8 in the 2022 NASCAR playoffs and has moved up to first in the 2022 NASCAR standings with his win last week at Talladega. Now he'll set his sights on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course and the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 as he looks to capture his third career win on the Charlotte Roval. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and as the final race before the postseason field is narrowed from 12 drivers to 8, the stakes will be incredibly high.

Elliott is the most accomplished road racer in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's the 7-2 favorite in the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Larson won last year's Bank of America Roval 400 on his way to winning the series championship and he's listed at 13-2 in the NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Before scouring the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Charlotte predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Charlotte Roval picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions

For the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400, the model is high on Cindric, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cindric still sits ninth in the 2022 NASCAR standings after a ninth-place finish at Talladega last week but he did eat up Chase Briscoe's seven-point cushion and is now tied with the eighth-place driver on points but losing the tiebreaker on playoff points.

The runaway 2022 NASCAR Rookie of the Year broke into the NASCAR Cup Series last year as something of a road specialist, leading laps at Elkhart Lake and Circuit of the Americas as well as earning his first career top-10 on the Indianapolis road course. This season, he's had four top-10 finishes in five starts on road courses and hasn't finished worse than 13th in a road race all season. He was also a four-time winner on road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Tyler Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineup. The 26-year-old has had an impressive three-win season but he's already been eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs.

Reddick has finished 25th or worse in three of his last four starts this season and while he's generally a capable road racer, he did have a 35th-place finish at Sonoma early in the year. That inconsistency has plagued him during an otherwise strong year, as he's finished outside the top 20 on 14 separate occasions this year. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Charlotte picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Bank of America Roval 400 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR Charlotte Roval leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 odds, field

Chase Elliott 7-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Kyle Larson 13-2

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Daniel Suarez 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Chase Briscoe 18-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Kyle Busch 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kevin Harvick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 28-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Bubba Wallace 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Aric Almirola 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Conor Daly 1000-1

Joey Hand 1500-1

Josh Williams 2500-1

Daniil Kvyat 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Mike Rockenfeller 2500-1

Loris Hezemans 5000-1