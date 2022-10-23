After being raced in February of 2021 and June of 2020, the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 will return to its rightful place on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in the thick of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs. The Round of 8 began last week with Joey Logano winning in Las Vegas and with only two weeks left before the championship finale in Phoenix, the stakes will be incredibly high at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and the other seven remaining drivers in the postseason field will be racing for just three remaining spots in the final four.

Denny Hamlin is a three-time winner in Miami and he's currently in the cutoff spot (fourth) on points but would love to lock himself into Phoenix with a win as the 7-1 co-favorite in the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick is also listed at 7-1 in the NASCAR at Miami odds, while Kyle Larson and Logano are next on the board at 8-1. Before scouring the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Homestead predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Miami picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Homestead-Miami race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Miami predictions

For the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 10-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Homestead odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has spent a sizable portion of the season atop the NASCAR standings but fell back to third after his second consecutive finish of 20th or worse last week in Las Vegas.

However, Elliott's five wins on the season still lead NASCAR and one of those victories came on a 1.5-mile oval (Atlanta) so he should have a fast setup that he can lean on this Sunday. He's never finished worse than 15th in six career starts at Homestead-Miami and also has three top-10 finishes during that span. That includes a runner-up finish at the 2020 Dixie Vodka 400 where he led 27 laps. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 starting lineup. Bell captured his third career victory on the Charlotte Road Course to sneak into the Round of 8 at the last minute but he's fallen well off the pace after taking a DVP and finishing 34th last week in Las Vegas.

That makes two races in a row at 1.5-mile ovals where Bell has finished outside the top 30 and four speedway races this year where he's finished 19th or worse overall. Last year, Bell started third in the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 but never managed to earn a bonus point for leading a lap and wound up finishing 20th. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Homestead picks

The model is also targeting five other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Miami odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the South Point 400 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR Las Vegas leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 Dixie Vodka 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR Homestead-Miami picks, best bets, and predictions here

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Tyler Reddick 7-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Noah Gragson 25-1

Daniel Suarez 28-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

John Hunter Nemechek 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

AJ Allmendinger 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse 100-1

Ty Gibbs 100-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Landon Cassill 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1