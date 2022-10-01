Talladega Superspeedway is always one of the most exciting venues on the NASCAR schedule and the intensity is always ratcheted up when the 2.66-mile tri-oval hosts a postseason event. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs will continue on Sunday with the 2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega and only two races remain before the field of championship-eligible drivers is trimmed from 12 to eight. Ross Chastain won the spring race at Talladega and he's currently second in the 2022 NASCAR standings behind Joey Logano, who will have a 12-point cushion when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET.

Logano is a 12-1 co-favorite in the 2022 YellaWood 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney while Chastain is listed at 15-1. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is listed at 14-1 in the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is at 13-1. Before scouring the 2022 YellaWood 500 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Talladega predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Texas picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Talladega predictions

For the 2022 YellaWood 500, the model is high on Austin Dillon, even though he's a massive 28-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 32-year-old is a four-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and two of those victories have come on superspeedways, including a win at the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 last month to sneak into the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs in the final race of the regular season.

And a surprise: Brad Keselowski, who is tied for the seventh-lowest odds at 15-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 15. There are far better values in the 2022 YellaWood 500 starting lineup. It's been a mixed bag for Keselowski at Talladega in recent years.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Talladega picks

2022 YellaWood 500 odds, field

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Denny Hamlin 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

William Byron 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Austin Cindric 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Ricky Stenhouse 28-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Landon Cassill 500-1

Cody Ware 750-1

BJ McLeod 750-1