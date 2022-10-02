The 2022 YellaWood 500 will take place on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway with the green flag scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. ET. The YellaWood 500 will be the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs. The first four races of the postseason have all been won by drivers who were eliminated from championship contention at the time of their victories. With two races before the field is cut from 12 driver to eight, the pressure is ratcheting up. A pair of Hendrick Motorsports teammates are currently on the outside looking in with William Byron sitting 10th in the 2022 NASCAR standings, while Alex Bowman sits 12th.

Both drivers could still race their way into the top eight but a win would guarantee they advance. According to the latest 2022 YellaWood 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Byron is going off at 15-1, while Bowman is 25-1. Current points leader Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace are the co-favorites at 12-1 in the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds. Before scouring the 2022 YellaWood 500 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Talladega predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Texas picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Talladega race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 YellaWood 500 leaderboard.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Talladega predictions

For the 2022 YellaWood 500, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 17-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Reddick qualified for the 2022 NASCAR playoffs thanks to a pair of victories during the regular season but was eliminated in the first round of cuts after finishes of 25th or worse at Kansas and Bristol.

However, Reddick proved that he is still one of the best young drivers in the sport by capturing his third win of the season last week in Texas, leading 70 laps on his way to a win in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Reddick has a pair of top-10 finishes in five career starts at Talladega and has led laps in three of those races. He also finished second at Daytona last month so he should have a superspeedway setup that he can turn to on Sunday. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a surprise: Brad Keselowski, who is tied for the seventh-lowest odds at 15-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 15. There are far better values in the 2022 YellaWood 500 starting lineup. It's been a mixed bag for Keselowski at Talladega in recent years.

He finished first and second in the spring and fall races, respectively, in 2021 at this track. But he hasn't even finished in the top 12 in any other starts here since 2017. He's well out of the playoff field and hasn't finished in the top five all season in any points races, so the model doesn't like his value at 15-1 in this one. See which other favorites to avoid here.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Talladega picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds of 17-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the YellaWood 500 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 NASCAR Talladega leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson's wins last season.

2022 YellaWood 500 odds, field

See full NASCAR Talladega picks, best bets, and predictions here

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Denny Hamlin 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

William Byron 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Austin Cindric 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Ricky Stenhouse 28-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Landon Cassill 500-1

Cody Ware 750-1

BJ McLeod 750-1