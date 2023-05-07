One week after the Kansas City metro hosted the NFL Draft, it will now host the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. The 2023 AdventHealth 400 will be contested on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET over 267 laps at Kansas Speedway. 23XI Racing will go for an unprecedented three-peat at NASCAR at Kansas 2023 after Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace swept last year's races at the track. Tyler Reddick of 23XI is one of the favorites and is 7-1 for Sunday's 2023 NASCAR Kansas race.

Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook in the latest AdventHealth 400 2023 odds. William Byron is 6-1, while Ross Chastain, who tops the NASCAR standings, is a 14-1 long shot. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Kansas starting lineup and making any 2023 AdventHealth 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Kansas picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Ten weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and last week they pegged Martin Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Monday's NASCAR at Kansas 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Kansas expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 AdventHealth 400 prop bets: They are backing William Byron to finish ahead of Denny Hamlin at -114. Over the last nine races this season, Byron has finished ahead of Hamlin six times. That includes a Byron win at Vegas in March, with Las Vegas Motor Speedway measuring 1.500 miles, the same as Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin has been inconsistent all year, with no victories, just one stage win and failing to record back-to-back top-10s. He placed fifth last week at Dover, but given his up-and-down season, Bobbitt and Greco aren't confident in him placing better than Byron on Sunday.

"William Byron ranks fourth in fast laps (13.2/per) and is third in average laps led (28.1)," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Denny is ninth in fasties (10.7) and tenth in laps led (10.5). There's also a huge discrepancy in pit road efficiency. I won't be worried if Hamlin is ahead in this matchup at anytime in this race because his FedEx crew has not delivered in 2023." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Kansas predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified an epic NASCAR longshot of almost 100-1 they love to win it all. He returns over 75-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the AdventHealth 400 2023? And which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Kansas picks and best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Kansas NASCAR odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 23-4

William Byron 6-1

Tyler Reddick 7-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Martin Truex Jr 8-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Chase Briscoe 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Brennan Poole 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1