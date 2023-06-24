Kyle Larson led all but 36 laps during his NASCAR at Nashville victory in 2021, and he backed it up with a fourth-place finish last year. He has struggled on intermediate tracks this season though, finishing outside the top 15 at Dover and Darlington. Larson is the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Ally 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting ahead of Martin Truex Jr. (25-4) and Denny Hamlin (27-4) for Sunday's race (7 p.m. ET). Should you include any of the favorites in your 2023 Ally 400 bets?

Some of the other 2023 NASCAR at Nashville contenders include Kyle Busch (8-1), Chase Elliott (17-2) and Ryan Blaney (10-1). Busch led 10 laps in the inaugural race and 54 a year ago, along with four consecutive top-seven finishes this year. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Nashville starting lineup and making any 2023 Ally 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Nashville picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Nashville 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Nashville expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Ally 400 prop bets: They are backing Bubba Wallace to finish ahead of Joey Logano at -108 odds. Wallace finished outside the top 10 in his first two trips to Nashville, but he has been outstanding on intermediate tracks this season. He has four top-five finishes in five starts on that track type, giving him confidence heading into Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Logano has posted a pair of top-10s at this track over the last two years. However, his form has not been good on intermediate tracks this year, finishing 31st in Dover and 18th in Darlington. Wallace has the value in this prop due to recent form on similar tracks. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Nashville predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified an epic NASCAR longshot they love to win it all. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Ally 400 2023? And which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Nashville picks and best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 NASCAR Ally 400 odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 25-4

Denny Hamlin 27-4

Kyle Busch 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Ryan Preece 150-1

Erik Jones 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Michael McDowell 350-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1