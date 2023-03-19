William Byron has been the king of NASCAR's Cup Series so far, but Kevin Harvick has been a star in his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway, site of this week's 2023 Ambetter Health 400. Harvick leads all active drivers with three Cup Series victories at Atlanta, including his 2001 debut in Dale Earnhardt's car, two weeks after the legend's death. Byron has won the past two Cup Series races and is the defending NASCAR at Atlanta champion. The last driver to win three straight Cup Series races was Kyle Larson in 2021.

Byron is the 9-1 favorite, while Harvick is 20-1 in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The green flag is scheduled to drop Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Larson and Kyle Busch are priced at 10-1, followed by Ross Chastain (11-1) and Joey Logano (11-1) in the NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Ambetter Health 400 picks.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at 12-1 odds. He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Atlanta 2023 race. He's sharing his winner and projected 2023 Ambetter Health 400 leaderboard right here.

2023 NASCAR at Atlanta expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he's one of the top NASCAR Atlanta favorites. The 2021 Cup Series champion hasn't been a threat on superspeedways in his career, and Roberts doesn't see that changing this week. In fact, Roberts barely ranks the 25-year-old in his top 20 drivers for the race. Larson finished 30th in the spring race last year and was 13th in the fall. Larson finished in the top five twice at Atlanta before the resurfacing in 2021.

"This was a better track for him before the superspeedway package was put in place," Roberts told SportsLine. The expert also notes that Larson needs room to operate, and the pack racing isn't really up his alley. He finished 18th at Talladega and was 37th at Daytona in the second half of last season. Larson has 19 Cup victories, but none of those have come on a superspeedway. See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, even though he's a long shot at 30-1. Almirola has three victories in his Cup Series career, and two have come on superspeedways. The 39-year-old is off to a rough start this season, with bad luck and mechanical issues derailing his recent outings. But he thrives as an underdog and showed grit in rallying from 31st place up to 16th before losing a wheel near the midway point last week in Phoenix.

Almirola went on to finish 33rd, but Roberts likes him this week if he stays out of trouble. "He is one of the best at superspeedway racing," Roberts told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Ambetter Health 400 picks

Roberts is also backing a driver to win this week with odds well over 50-1. This overlooked driver has led laps at Atlanta and found his groove the second time around last year. He could pull off a stunning victory Sunday, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday in Atlanta? And which longshot of well over 50-1 could stun the NASCAR field? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds

See full NASCAR at Atlanta picks at SportsLine

William Byron 9-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ross Chastain 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Brad Keselowski 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 22-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Josh Berry 35-1

Erik Jones 35-1

Corey Lajoie 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Todd Gilliland 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 50-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Harrison Burton 65-1

Ty Dillon 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1