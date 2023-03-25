William Byron will try for his third win in four starts when the NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Byron, who recorded two victories last year, already has matched that total after he captured back-to-back checkered flags at Las Vegas and Phoenix earlier this month. The 2018 Rookie of the Year's bid for a third straight win ended last week at Atlanta after he finished 32nd following an accident. Byron is 12-1, while Kyle Larson is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds for NASCAR at COTA from Caesars Sportsbook.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, who won this race last year, are 8-1 and Tyler Reddick is 10-1, while A.J. Allmendinger rounds out the top 2023 NASCAR at Austin contenders at 12-1. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Austin predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at +1200 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Austin 2023 race. He's sharing his winner and projected 2023 EchoPark Automative Grand Prix leaderboard right here.

2023 NASCAR at Austin expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he is the 2023 NASCAR at Austin favorite at 13-2. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who recorded the most road-course wins in a Cup Series season with three in 2021, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"His statistics say he's one of the best road-course drivers in NASCAR," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he experienced a lot of car failures for multiple reasons last year, finishing 29th, 15th and 35th twice." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Martin Truex Jr., who is 30-1 in the latest NASCAR at Austin odds 2023. The 42-year-old native of New Jersey finished a season-best seventh at Las Vegas, but was 17th and 19th the following two weeks. However, he was seventh in this race last year and has four wins and 21 top-10 finishes in 45 Cup Series starts on road courses.

"Truex has a total of four victories on the roads but didn't record a top-five finish in six races last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "I bet on him in defiance of the oddsmakers. They have Truex at 10-1 in almost every race, and then when there's one he actually can win, they bump him to 30-1." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who was in the top 10 in his last five road races of 2022. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix? And which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Austin leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 NASCAR at Austin odds

See full NASCAR at Austin picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +650

Kyle Busch +800

Ross Chastain +800

Tyler Reddick +1000

A.J. Allmendinger +1200

William Byron +1200

Christopher Bell +1500

Austin Cindric +1500

Daniel Suarez +1500

Alex Bowman +1800

Ryan Blaney +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Joey Logano +2500

Denny Hamlin +3000

Kevin Harvick +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Michael McDowell +3000

Jordan Taylor +3000

Martin Truex Jr. +3000

Kimi Raikkonen +4000

Ty Gibbs +5000

Jimmie Johnson +5000

Austin Dillon +6500

Erik Jones +6500

Jenson Button +10000

Todd Gilliland +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Justin Haley +10000

Ryan Preece +10000

Bubba Wallace +10000

Aric Almirola +20000

Harrison Burton +25000

Corey LaJoie +75000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +75000

Conor Daly +100000

Ty Dillon +150000

Cody Ware +150000

Josh Bilicki +250000