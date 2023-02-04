For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will open its season in Los Angeles. The 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday and will consist of seven races. There are four heats, followed by two last-chance qualifiers, before the feature NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race with 27 drivers. While this is a non-points event, it serves as a warmup to the 2023 Daytona 500 in two weeks. Defending Busch Clash champion and Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, is among four drivers listed as 8-1 in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are 8-1, while nine drivers have 12-1 NASCAR odds or shorter. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.

In 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on its NASCAR picks.

Now, the model simulated the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete NASCAR at the Coliseum projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum predictions

For the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Los Angeles odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Last year was a breakout season for Chastain, who not only claimed his first two Cup Series wins, but also finished runner-up for the season championship.

Chastain has greatly improved his performances on short tracks like the L.A. Coliseum in recent races. He's notched three top-10s over his last four starts on a short track, compared to just one over his first 18 appearances. Chastain will also be out to prove that his Cup Series performance from last year was no fluke, so look for him to want to get out to a strong start on a track distance he's comfortable with. See who else to back here.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum starting grid. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has finished eighth or worse in the NASCAR standings the last three seasons and has only managed four wins during that span.

Busch finished 13th in the standings last season and only managed one win. Even though he was on the pole for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and led 65 laps, Busch was edged out by Joey Logano. He also struggled on short tracks late last season, finishing 29th at Martinsville and 34th at Bristol during the NASCAR playoffs. See who else to fade here.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum? And which long shots do you need to back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum leaderboard, all from the model that called multiple longshots in 2022 and nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins in 2021.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds

Kyle Busch 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

AJ Allmendinger 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse 200-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Ty Dillon 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1