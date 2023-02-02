NASCAR will gear up for its season with a reprisal of one of the wildest events on the schedule last year with the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday. The track has been constructed inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home field of USC Trojans football. The green flag drops on the 23-car, 150-lap exhibition race at 8 p.m. ET and the Clash at the Coliseum 2023 will have a $2 million purse, though no points will be awarded towards the NASCAR standings.

Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are 8-1 co-favorites in the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Busch won the pole and led 65 laps last season before finishing second to Logano last season. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.

In 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on its NASCAR picks.

Now, the model simulated the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023 10,000 times.

Top 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum predictions

For the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Los Angeles odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After five largely uneventful seasons of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chastain took advantage of equipment changes that brought more parity to the sport and broke out in 2022.

Chastain won twice and had a total of 15 top-10 finishes, earning his way into the NASCAR Cup Series Finale with one of the boldest moves in racing history when he rode the wall and passed several cars in the final two turns to edge out Denny Hamlin at the line for the final spot in the championship race. Chastain finished his season with five top-five finishes in his last six races and will be eager to get the competitive juices flowing at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023. See who else to back here.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum starting grid. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has finished eighth or worse in the NASCAR standings the last three seasons and has only managed four wins during that span.

Busch finished 13th in the standings last season and only managed one win. Even though he was on the pole for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and led 65 laps, Busch was edged out by Joey Logano. He also struggled on short tracks late last season, finishing 29th at Martinsville and 34th at Bristol during the NASCAR playoffs. See who else to fade here.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds

Kyle Busch 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

AJ Allmendinger 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse 200-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Ty Dillon 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1