The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who respectively won the series championship in 2020 and 2021, are +750 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $750) in the latest 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Logano and Kyle Busch are listed at +800, while Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin round out the top 2023 Clash at the Coliseum contenders at +1000. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions legendary auto racing handicapper Micah Roberts before locking in any 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at 12-1 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 Clash at the Coliseum expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Larson, even though he's among the top 2023 Clash at the Coliseum contenders. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who won only three races last year after recording 10 victories in 2021, barely cracks the top 10.

"The edge his Hendrick Motorsports garage enjoyed the previous season was gone (in 2022) and the pack came up to meet him," Roberts told SportsLine. "I like him to run well, but I like at least seven others to run better." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, who is +5000 in the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum odds. The 32-year-old from North Carolina has performed well in this race of late, posting three top-five finishes in the last five editions. Dillon was 11th in points last season after recording one victory, five top-fives and 11 top-10s.

"The Clash was only 150 laps, but Dillon stayed out of trouble and finished third (last year)," Roberts told SportsLine. "This would be a sweet cash to start the year." See who else Roberts likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Clash at the Coliseum predictions

Roberts is high on a huge longshot, believing the race setup "is right in his wheelhouse." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)

See full NASCAR at L.A. picks at SportsLine

Chase Elliott +750

Kyle Larson +750

Kyle Busch +800

Joey Logano +800

Christopher Bell +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Martin Truex Jr. +1200

William Byron +1500

Ross Chastain +1500

Kevin Harvick +1800

Brad Keselowski +2500

Alex Bowman +2800

Chase Briscoe +2800

Bubba Wallace +2800

Daniel Suarez +3500

Aric Almirola +4000

Ryan Preece +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

A.J. Allmendinger +7500

Chris Buescher +7500

Ty Gibbs +7500

Noah Gragson +7500

Justin Haley +7500

Erik Jones +7500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Harrison Burton +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Ty Dillon +30000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey LaJoie +75000

BJ McLeod +100000

Cody Ware +100000

J.J. Yeley +100000