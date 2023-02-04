The unofficial start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place out West for the second year in a row with the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. It happens on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the season kickoff was previously held at Daytona for 42 years. While the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum is a non-points event, it doesn't come without merit. Last year saw Joey Logano utilize his NASCAR at the Coliseum victory to springboard towards a Cup Series championship.
Logano is 8-1 to repeat, the same price as Kyle Busch, in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the co-favorites at 15-2. Kevin Harvick is an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum odds as he begins his final season as a full-time driver. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.
Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.
Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.
Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.
2023 Clash at the Coliseum expert picks
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR prop bets: They are backing Elliott to finish higher than Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).
This 150-lap event unfolds in less than an hour and the traffic will be dense. There won't be much room to maneuver, especially with NASCAR adding four more cars to the starting lineup this season. That's why Bobbitt and Greco are putting an emphasis on starting position, an area they say Elliott has a big edge over Larson.
"Passing other cars will be a huge challenge on Sunday," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "The easiest way for our driver to win the head-to-head matchup is to qualify better. In our dataset consisting of the 2022 Busch Clash and both Martinsville/New Hampshire races, Chase Elliott dominated all the important metrics. His average starting position is 5.0 compared to Larson's 6.3." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Clash at the Coliseum predictions
In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified four huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return more than 30-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023? And which longshots stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers, and find out.
2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)
See full NASCAR at L.A. picks at SportsLine
Chase Elliott +750
Kyle Larson +750
Kyle Busch +800
Joey Logano +800
Christopher Bell +1000
Ryan Blaney +1000
Denny Hamlin +1000
Tyler Reddick +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
William Byron +1500
Ross Chastain +1500
Kevin Harvick +1800
Brad Keselowski +2500
Alex Bowman +2800
Chase Briscoe +2800
Bubba Wallace +2800
Daniel Suarez +3500
Aric Almirola +4000
Ryan Preece +4000
Austin Cindric +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
A.J. Allmendinger +7500
Chris Buescher +7500
Ty Gibbs +7500
Noah Gragson +7500
Justin Haley +7500
Erik Jones +7500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Harrison Burton +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Ty Dillon +30000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Corey LaJoie +75000
BJ McLeod +100000
Cody Ware +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000