The unofficial start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place out West for the second year in a row with the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. It happens on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the season kickoff was previously held at Daytona for 42 years. While the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum is a non-points event, it doesn't come without merit. Last year saw Joey Logano utilize his NASCAR at the Coliseum victory to springboard towards a Cup Series championship.

Logano is 8-1 to repeat, the same price as Kyle Busch, in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the co-favorites at 15-2. Kevin Harvick is an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum odds as he begins his final season as a full-time driver. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Clash at the Coliseum expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR prop bets: They are backing Elliott to finish higher than Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

This 150-lap event unfolds in less than an hour and the traffic will be dense. There won't be much room to maneuver, especially with NASCAR adding four more cars to the starting lineup this season. That's why Bobbitt and Greco are putting an emphasis on starting position, an area they say Elliott has a big edge over Larson.

"Passing other cars will be a huge challenge on Sunday," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "The easiest way for our driver to win the head-to-head matchup is to qualify better. In our dataset consisting of the 2022 Busch Clash and both Martinsville/New Hampshire races, Chase Elliott dominated all the important metrics. His average starting position is 5.0 compared to Larson's 6.3." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)

Chase Elliott +750

Kyle Larson +750

Kyle Busch +800

Joey Logano +800

Christopher Bell +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Martin Truex Jr. +1200

William Byron +1500

Ross Chastain +1500

Kevin Harvick +1800

Brad Keselowski +2500

Alex Bowman +2800

Chase Briscoe +2800

Bubba Wallace +2800

Daniel Suarez +3500

Aric Almirola +4000

Ryan Preece +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

A.J. Allmendinger +7500

Chris Buescher +7500

Ty Gibbs +7500

Noah Gragson +7500

Justin Haley +7500

Erik Jones +7500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Harrison Burton +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Ty Dillon +30000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey LaJoie +75000

BJ McLeod +100000

Cody Ware +100000

J.J. Yeley +100000