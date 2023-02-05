The 2023 NASCAR schedule gets its unofficial start on Sunday with the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum. It's just the second time NASCAR has opened its season at the Los Angeles Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans college football team, and Joey Logano is the defending Clash at the Coliseum champion. Thirty-six drivers will be in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum lineup, but only 27 will qualify for the feature race at 8.m. ET on Sunday. With no points on the line and a unique venue, there are plenty of ways to structure your 2023 Clash at the Coliseum bets.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson as the co-favorites at 15-2 in the last 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds. Other top 2023 NASCAR Clash contenders include Kyle Busch and Logano, both at 8-1. There are also plenty of NASCAR props on the board for this season-opening exhibition. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Clash at the Coliseum expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR prop bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish higher than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

The dense traffic on this short track makes starting position critical. That's where Bobbitt and Greco have spotted a clear edge for Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR champion. Using data from Martinsville, New Hampshire and last year's Clash at the Coliseum, Elliott had an average starting position of 5.0, compared to Larson at 6.3. At Martinsville, a track with similarities to the Coliseum, Elliott has qualified in the top five in four straight races.

With fewer laps, Elliott has the edge in some other critical metrics like fast laps per race and laps led, making Elliott beating Larson head-to-head one of the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum props you should be all over. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)

