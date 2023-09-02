Joey Logano will begin his quest for a third NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday when the 2023 NASCAR playoffs get underway with the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Logano, who won his second title last year, is the 11th seed with eight playoff points and could have a tough time repeating since no driver has reached the Championship 4 with fewer than 11 points. He enters the first Round-of-16 race strong after he finished fifth at Daytona last week.

Logano is +1800, while Kyle Larson and regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. are +500 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 odds. William Byron and Denny Hamlin are +750, while Ross Chastain rounds out the top five 2023 NASCAR at Darlington contenders at +850. The NASCAR at Darlington Round-of-16 playoff race is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Darlington predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Darlington 2023 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he is the co-favorite at +500. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who posted three straight runner-up finishes at Darlington from 2019-21 and was third in two of his previous three starts there, barely even cracks the top 10.

"The new car changed his groove (at Darlington)," Roberts told SportsLine. "He no longer has been able to tempt The Lady with charm and skills. His edge is gone. His best finish in his last three starts with the NextGen car was 12th." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a +1800 longshot in the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 odds. The 33-year-old native of Connecticut enters the playoffs having posted back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place at Daytona last weekend. Logano was 18th at Darlington this spring, but finished eighth, first and fourth in his previous three starts at the track.

"(He) finally got his first win there last spring," Roberts told SportsLine. "He sat on the pole in both races last season and led a total of 171 laps. The two-time series champion also posted five top-fives, including a victory, in six Xfinity Series races there." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 picks

Roberts is high on a longshot who has has the third-best average finish at Darlington among active drivers. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, but anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500, and which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 odds, field, starting grid

See full NASCAR at Darlington picks, best bets at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +500

Martin Truex Jr. +500

William Byron +750

Denny Hamlin +750

Ross Chastain +850

Tyler Reddick +1000

Christopher Bell +1100

Kyle Busch +1100

Chase Elliott +1600

Kevin Harvick +1600

Brad Keselowski +1600

Chris Buescher +1800

Joey Logano +1800

Ryan Blaney +2000

Erik Jones +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Ty Gibbs +3300

Alex Bowman +5000

Daniel Suarez +6000

Michael McDowell +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Austin Dillon +20000

Carson Hocevar +20000

Aric Almirola +25000

A.J. Allmendinger +30000

Chase Briscoe +30000

Austin Cindric +40000

Ryan Preece +40000

Harrison Burton +50000

Justin Haley +50000

Corey LaJoie +50000

Ryan Newman +50000

Todd Gilliland +150000

Ty Dillon +250000

J.J. Yeley +250000

BJ McLeod +500000