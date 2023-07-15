The NASCAR Cup Series will make its lone stop in New Hampshire this year for the 2023 Crayon 301 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. With the postseason quickly approaching, drivers are motivated to notch a win and punch their ticket. Christopher Bell, who finished as the runner-up in 2021 and won last year, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds at Caesars Sportsbook. However, he has not finished inside the top five since April entering the Crayon 301 2023.

Other 2023 Crayon 301 contenders include Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Denny Hamlin (13-2) and Kyle Larson (8-1). Which drivers should you include in your 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire starting lineup and making any 2023 Crayon 301 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Crayon 301 prop bets: They are backing Aric Almirola to finish ahead of Daniel Suarez at -110 odds. Almirola has been outstanding at this track, winning in 2021 for his sixth top-11 finish in New Hampshire since 2013. He posted a third-place finish in 2018 and a seventh-place finish in 2020.

Almirola fell outside the top 30 last year, but qualified seventh in a strong effort, so he is comfortable at this track. Suarez is amid a disappointing campaign, barely cracking the top 15 in the NASCAR standings. He only has a pair of top-fives in 19 races, making him a driver that Bobbitt and Greco are happy to fade. See what other NASCAR picks to make at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 odds

Christopher Bell 5-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Ty Gibbs 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Chase Briscoe 65-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Cole Custer 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ryan Newman 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1