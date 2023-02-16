The 2023 Daytona 500 brings another chance for Denny Hamlin to chase down history at the Great American Race. Hamlin is tied with Dale Jarrett, Bobby Allison and Jeff Gordon for third all-time in Daytona 500 wins, one behind Cal Yarborough. A win would tie Hamlin for second, trailing only Richard Petty's record-setting mark of seven. The Daytona 500 2023 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Hamlin as the 10-1 favorite in the 2023 Daytona 500 odds. Superspeedway racing, however, is known for its chaotic nature, and 17 NASCAR at Daytona 2023 drivers are listed at 25-1 or lower.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Daytona 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on William Byron, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. There was a lot to like about Byron's 2022 campaign, as he finished sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings on the strength of two wins and five top-five performances. He also led a career-high 746 laps on the year.

He doesn't have an impressive career-long track average at Daytona, but that's been heavily inflected by poor luck. He won the Daytona Duels in 2020 and he has a pair of top-two finishes in the Daytona summer race, including winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2020. There's certainly boom-or-bust potential to this pick, but the No. 24 Chevrolet proved it had some elite races in it last year, so Byron is a driver to back in your 2023 Daytona 500 best bets.

And a massive shocker: Larson, one of the top favorites at 12-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup. Despite his 19 overall careers wins, Larson has struggled to find success at Daytona.

He's never finished higher than third in any NASCAR event at this iconic track. His 22.6 average finish position at Daytona ranks 34th among current drivers, making Larson one of the 2023 Daytona 500 favorites to avoid on Sunday.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Daytona odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Joey Logano 13-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Ross Chastain 16-1

William Byron 18-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Austin Cindric 22-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Chase Brisco 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Aric Almirola 35-1

Ryan Preece 35-1

Jimmie Johnson 35-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Noah Gragson 45-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Austin Hill 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Conor Daly 100-1

Chandler Smith 100-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

Travis Pastrana 150-1

Riley Herbst 150-1

Todd Gilliland 150-1

Cody Ware 750-1

BJ McLeod 750-1