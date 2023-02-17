Michael McDowell will aim for the second NASCAR Cup Series victory of his career on a familiar track when he competes in the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. The 38-year-old captured his first checkered flag in 2021, when he took the lead after a multi-car wreck on Turn 3 of the final lap to win "The Great American Race." McDowell, who finished seventh in last year's Daytona 500, will hope to return to the top of the mountain as he makes his 430th start in the Cup Series.

McDowell is +3500, while Ryan Blaney is the +1000 favorite in the latest 2023 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Three-time race winner Denny Hamlin is +1100, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are +1200 and Kyle Larson and Joey Logano round out the top 2023 Daytona 500 contenders at +1400. The 2023 Daytona 500 start time is 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Daytona 500 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at +1200 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2023 race.

2023 Daytona 500 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Ryan Blaney, even though he is a co-favorite at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who was runner-up in the Daytona 500 twice and has recorded two other top-10 finishes, barely cracks the top 15.

"He's very good here, but he didn't win a points race last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He could be super-hungry or over-aggressive." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Noah Gragson, even though he's a longshot at 45-1 in the Daytona 500 odds 2023. The 24-year-old from Las Vegas made 18 starts in the Cup Series last season and had his best result on this track when he was fifth in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August. Gragson registered two top-five finishes at Daytona in the Xfinity Series, including a victory in 2020.

"He understands it's about finishing the race and staying out of trouble," Roberts told SportsLine. "With 10 laps to go, I like him to be in the lead pack with a chance to win." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Daytona 500 picks

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who was at his best last season with the superspeedway package.

So who wins the 2023 Daytona 500? And which longshot stuns NASCAR?

2023 Daytona 500 odds (by Caesars Sportsbook)

Ryan Blaney +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Kyle Busch +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Kyle Larson +1200

Joey Logano +1300

Ross Chastain +1600

William Byron +1800

Brad Keselowski +1800

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Tyler Reddick +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Austin Cindric +2200

Christopher Bell +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chase Briscoe +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Aric Almirola +3500

Chris Buescher +3500

Ty Gibbs +3500

Jimmie Johnson +3500

Michael McDowell +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Zane Smith +6000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Corey LaJoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Conor Daly +12500

Ty Dillon +12500

Todd Gilliland +12500

Riley Herbst +15000

Travis Pastrana +15000

BJ McLeod +75000

Cody Ware +75000