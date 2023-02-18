The 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, where Alex Bowman will be on the pole for the third time in his career. Bowman and the team at Hendrick Motorsports have proven speed on the 2.5-mile tri-oval in a controlled setting, with Bowman earning a front-row spot for the sixth consecutive year. However, he's never finished in the top 10 at the Daytona 500 ahead of Sunday's 2:30 p.m. ET start time.

Bowman will start alongside teammate Kyle Larson in the front row and Bowman is 18-1 in the 2023 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Larson is listed at 12-1. Can that pair put Henrick back into victory lane for the first time since 2014 or are there better options in the 2023 Daytona 500 field? Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

Larson will start on the outside of Row 1 on Sunday, a spot hasn't proven to be fruitful at Daytona for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Larson started first in the last three races at Daytona International Speedway and finished 20th or worse all three times.

Meanwhile, Logano is coming off his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship last season and has had a better overall track record at Daytona than Larson. The 2015 Daytona 500 winner has led in the last eight races and finished sixth or better eight times on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, while Larson's career-best finish at Daytona was sixth in the 2016 Coke Zero 400. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified five huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 25-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000