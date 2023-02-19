Most sports place their biggest events later in the season, but NASCAR's premier race will run on Sunday, the 2023 Daytona 500. Daytona International Speedway is one of the biggest on the circuit at 2.5 miles around, which usually leads to one of the most exciting finishes of the year. Several big underdogs have won in recent years, with Austin Cindric (2022) and Michael McDowell (2021) both going off at more than 30-1 on the NASCAR odds board. Denny Hamlin is the 11-1 favorite in the 2023 Daytona 500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are each 12-1.

Hamlin won this race in 2019 and 2020, giving him three career wins at this track. Should you back him with your 2023 Daytona 500 bets? Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

Logano has been excellent on this type of track in his career, winning five times due to his aggressive racing style. He has finished in the top five 17 times on superspeedway tracks.

Larson has yet to win a race on a superspeedway track and only has three top-five finishes under his belt. He has not placed better than 10th in his last six Daytona starts and had the worst closer rate in NASCAR on this type of track last year. Logano has held a lead in his last eight races at Daytona International Speedway, making him the clear betting option in this prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000