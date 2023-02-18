Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will be among the 2023 Daytona 500 contenders on Sunday after Blaney took fourth and Elliott finished 10th in last year's Great American Race. Blaney is 12-1 to win in the 2023 Daytona 500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but Elliott comes in at 10-1 despite the former getting the better of him last year. You can choose between two drivers head-to-head in your 2023 NASCAR at Daytona bets and 2023 Daytona 500 props or go for an outright winner. Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

Logano was close to winning the Daytona 500 in 2021 before he wrecked on the penultimate lap after leading the previous 24. Last year didn't prove to be the opportunity he wanted to make up for it after he started 20th and ended in 21st despite an average running position of 17.76.

Larson started on the pole in last year's race, but finished 32 after an accident with 11 laps left to go. Although Logano didn't finish dramatically better than he started, he was just behind Larson in gain rate, a metric that shows how much a driver improved their position adjusted for situational leverage. Meanwhile, since 2020, Logano has had a significantly better average driver rating in all races at Daytona (93.4) than Larson (67.6).

"[Logano] is ultra-aggressive by nature, but that has allowed him to win on this track type five times during his career," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "In case you were wondering, Larson has a goose-egg in the dub column." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000