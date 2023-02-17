While many sports leagues hold their biggest events during the middle or latter part of the season, NASCAR goe the opposite route and starts its year with its most prestigious race. The 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will kick off the NASCAR Cup Series 2023 season. Daytona International Speedway will host the 65th running of the race, and NASCAR at Daytona 2023 carries a $27 million purse. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are still seeking their first Daytona wins, but they are 10-1 co-favorites according to Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Daytona 500 odds.
The latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds have three-time winner Denny Hamlin at 11-1, while defending champion Austin Cindric is a 22-1 long shot. Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.
Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.
Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.
Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.
2023 Daytona 500 expert picks
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).
The two drivers have both competed in the last nine Daytona 500 races, and Logano has dominated the head-to-head battle, finishing better in seven of those nine starts.
Larson is a former Cup Series champion with 19 checkered flags under his belt, but Daytona International Speedway hasn't been his cup of tea. Across 17 Cup Series starts at the track, he hasn't posted a single top-five finish. Even with starting on the pole in his last three trips to the track, he never finished better than 20th in any of those races.
Over Logano's last 11 Daytona 500 starts, he's secured a top-10 finish more often (six times) than not (five). With the added momentum of coming off a Cup Series championship, he's the driver to back over Larson for 2023 Daytona 500 bets. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions
In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified five huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 25-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the Daytona 500 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.
2023 Daytona 500 odds
Kyle Larson +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
Denny Hamlin +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Joey Logano +1400
Kyle Busch +1500
Alex Bowman +1500
Ross Chastain +1600
Brad Keselowski +1800
William Byron +1800
Bubba Wallace +1800
Christopher Bell +2000
Martin Truex Jr +2000
Austin Cindric +2200
Tyler Reddick +2200
Ty Gibbs +2500
Kevin Harvick +2500
Chris Buescher +3000
Austin Dillon +3000
Daniel Suarez +3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000
Chase Briscoe +3000
Erik Jones +3000
Michael McDowell +3500
Aric Almirola +3500
Ryan Preece +3500
A.J. Allmendinger +4000
Jimmie Johnson +4000
Noah Gragson +4500
Justin Haley +5000
Harrison Burton +7500
Austin Hill +7500
Zane Smith +7500
Corey Lajoie +10000
Chandler Smith +10000
Ty Dillon +12500
Travis Pastrana +15000
Riley Herbst +15000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Conor Daly +25000
Cody Ware +75000
BJ McLeod +75000