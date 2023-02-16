One week after football's Big Game, the Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing will take place at Daytona International Speedway. On Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the green flag for the 2023 Daytona 500 will drop, with 40 drivers competing in one of the most prestigious events in auto racing. NASCAR at Daytona 2023 doubles as the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, with Joey Logano looking to defend his championship, while Austin Cindric is the reigning NASCAR at Daytona winner.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the favorites in the 2023 Daytona 500 odds at 10-1. Eleven drivers have NASCAR at Daytona odds shorter than 20-1, so it could be a highly competitive race. Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

The last eight times Logano has stepped foot onto Daytona International Speedway, he's held a lead at some point in all eight races. He won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has posted five top-10s at the race over his last eight starts.

Meanwhile, Larson hasn't placed better than 10th in his last six Daytona starts. He has historically struggled on superspeedways, going 0-for-33 in his career, with nary a top-three finish on these tracks. Additionally, it's worth noting just how much Larson labored down the stretch on superspeedways in 2022.

"Larson was the better qualifier in 2022 with an average starting position of 5.5, but backed it up with an average finish of 22.3," Bobbitt and Greco said. "In fact, last year he had the worst closer rate (-10.3 in the final 10% of races) in NASCAR on superspeedways." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000