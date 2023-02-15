The new NASCAR Cup Series schedule officially begins with Sunday's running of the 2023 Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It is the 65th edition of the Great American Race and 40 drivers will compete over the 2.5-mile asphalt track of Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR at Daytona 2023 will see as many as seven former champions in the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, including two-time winner Jimmie Johnson, who will hope to qualify for the race for the first time since 2020. Johnson, who is racing on a part-time schedule, is a 40-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona 500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Atop Caesars' NASCAR odds board are Kyle Larson (10-1) and Chase Elliott (10-1), followed by Denny Hamlin (11-1) and Ryan Blaney (12-1). Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

Logano has a proven track record on superspeedways like Daytona, as he has four career victories on these types of circuits. Even if he doesn't win, he's usually near the front of the pack, evident by his performances last year. Across four superspeedway races, Logano led at some point in three of those races, including last year's Daytona 500. Across his last 16 superspeedway starts, Logano has held a lead in all but one of those races.

On the other hand, Larson has not only never won at a superspeedway, he's also never had a top-three finish. He has no top-fives across 17 previous starts at Daytona International Speedway, including last year when he won the pole but crashed and finished a disappointing 32nd. Logano has nearly twice as many top-fives (15) on superspeedways as Larson has top-10s (eight). See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000