With Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson locked into the front row after qualifying on Wednesday, the rest of the drivers competing to make the 2023 Daytona 500 will race for their starting position on Thursday in the first and second 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona. The green flag will drop on the first of the 2023 Daytona Duels at 7 p.m. ET, while the second race is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. The first race will determine the inside row's order, while the second race will determine the outside row of the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are 8-1 co-favorites in the first Duel at Daytona, while Denny Hamlin is the 15-2 favorite in the second according to the latest 2023 Daytona Duels odds. Last season, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher of RFK Racing won their respective Daytona Duels, and this year Keselowski is 12-1 in Duel No. 2, while Buescher is 16-1 in Duel No. 1. Before scouring the 2023 Daytona Duels starting lineups and making any 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duels predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona Duels picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Top 2023 Daytona Duels predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the first duel, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 35-year-old veteran is a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and both of those victories have come on Superspeedways.

Stenhouse won the 2017 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway and also won the 2017 GEICO 500 at Talladega. He's also had six other top-five finishes at those two superspeedways and won the pole at the 2020 Daytona 500. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites in the second duel at 8-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting lineups. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is already locked into a front-row spot after qualifying second on Wednesday night, so there won't be a lot of incentive for him to race hard on Thursday.

But even if he were to go after the points available for Thursday's Twin 150s, Larson's track record at Daytona is less than stellar. Despite starting on the pole in the last three races at Daytona, Larson has finished 20th or worse in each race and has never finished better than sixth at Daytona in his NASCAR Cup Series career during a regulation race. He's only cracked the top five once in nine career starts in the Daytona Duels. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Daytona Duels odds, lineup, drivers

Duel 1:

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

William Byron 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Bubba Wallace 10-1

Alex Bowman 10-1

Kevin Harvick 14-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Austin Dillon 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Michael McDowell 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Ty Gibbs 22-1

AJ Allmendinger 25-1

Harrison Burton 28-1

Zane Smith 50-1

Ty Dillon 50-1

Chandler Smith 66-1

Cody Ware 100-1

Duel 2:

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Kyle Busch 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Chase Briscoe 12-1

Austin Cindric 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Ryan Preece 16-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Justin Haley 20-1

Noah Gragson 25-1

Austin Hill 33-1

Corey Lajoie 50-1

Travis Pastrana 50-1

Todd Gilliland 66-1

Riley Herbst 80-1

Conor Daly 100-1

BJ McLeod 150-1