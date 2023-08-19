Chris Buescher has finished in the top 11 in all four road-course races this season heading into Sunday afternoon's 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET). Buescher also posted five top-10s on that track type last year, giving him nine straight top-11 finishes on road tracks. He is a 20-1 longshot in the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, sitting well behind favorite Chase Elliott (13-4). Should you include Buescher in your 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen bets?

Some of the other 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen contenders include Kyle Larson (6-1), Martin Truex Jr. (7-1) and Tyler Reddick (15-2). Larson is the two-time defending champion and is hoping to become the third driver in history to win three straight races at this track. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen starting lineup and making any 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish ahead of Kevin Harvick at -110 odds. Logano finished outside the top 20 in four straight appearances at this track before coming in third place last year. He added a third place in Sonoma and an eighth in Chicago this season, giving him some momentum on this track type.

His manufacturer has momentum as well, with Ford winning four straight races heading into the weekend. Harvick does not have a top-five finish at Watkins Glen since 2015, finishing outside the top 10 in four of his last six visits. He is coming off a disappointing race last week, finishing outside the top 20 in Indianapolis. See what other NASCAR prop bets to make at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen odds

Chase Elliott 13-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

Daniel Suarez 10-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

Ty Gibbs 17-1

A.J. Allmendinger 17-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

William Byron 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Austin Cindric 35-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Kevin Harvick 60-1

Ryan Blaney 60-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Brad Keselowski 70-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Todd Gilliland 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Mike Rockenfeller 500-1

Cole Custer 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Andy Lally 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1