For the first time in the 75-year history of the NASCAR Cup Series, there will be a street course race in a major city's streets. Chicago at NASCAR is an unprecedented event, featuring limited room for passing or error. Chase Elliott is the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Grant Park 220 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, putting him ahead of Tyler Reddick (13-2), Martin Truex Jr. (15-2) and Kyle Larson (15-2). Some of the other 2023 Grant Park 220 contenders include AJ Allmendinger (10-1), Kyle Busch (10-1) and Ross Chastain (12-1).

The uncertainties of Sunday's race (5:30 p.m. ET) have led to a logjam atop the NASCAR odds board. Which drivers do proven experts recommend backing with your 2023 NASCAR at Chicago bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Chicago starting lineup and making any 2023 Grant Park 220 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Chicago picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Grant Park 220 prop bets: They are backing AJ Allmendinger to finish ahead of Kyle Busch at -114 odds. Allmendinger has already picked up one win at an inaugural Cup Series event, taking the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2021. He picked up his second Cup Series win and his first for Kaulig Racing with that victory.

Allmendinger has been in strong form of late, finishing in the top 15 in five straight races. Meanwhile, Busch has been inconsistent this season, placing outside the top 15 in seven events. Allmendinger won 11 times on road courses in the Xfinity Series, giving Bobbitt and Greco another reason to back him in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Chase Elliott 11-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Andy Lally 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1