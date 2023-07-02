Chicago will play host to an unprecedented NASCAR Cup Series event when the 2023 Grant Park 220 takes place on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. It is the first-ever street race in the Cup Series, which has created tight pricing atop the NASCAR odds board. Chase Elliott is the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Grant Park 220 odds, while Tyler Reddick is 13-2 and Martin Truex Jr. is 15-2. Kyle Larson (15-2) and AJ Allmendinger (10-1) are also considered 2023 Grant Park 220 contenders.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course is different from anything the Cup Series has ever done before. Which drivers should you be backing with your 2023 Grant Park 220 bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Chicago starting lineup and making any 2023 Grant Park 220 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Chicago picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Chicago expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Grant Park 220 prop bets: They are backing AJ Allmendinger to finish ahead of Kyle Busch at -114 odds. Allmendinger is a road-course ace who is back as a full-time Cup Series driver for the first time since 2018. He is still seeking his first win this season, but he has a pair of Cup Series wins on road courses during his career.

Allmendinger only needs one victory to propel himself into the NASCAR playoffs, and this will be an opportunity that is circled on his calendar. Busch finished second in both road course races this season, but Allmendinger has better numbers in Bobbitt and Greco's overall comparable course data set. Kaulig Racing has momentum following a win on the Nashville oval in Xfinity last Saturday and a top-10 finish on Sunday.

"Allmendinger has the third most average fast laps per Next-Gen road course (5.5) and fourth best average running position (11.6)," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 odds

Chase Elliott 11-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Kyle Larson 15-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Andy Lally 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1