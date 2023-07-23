Martin Truex Jr. will try to continue his current run of success when he participates in the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion recorded his third victory of the season last week at New Hampshire, giving him top-five finishes in five of his last seven starts. Truex has also performed well at Pocono of late, finishing 11th or better in five of his last six outings at the track. Truex is + 550 while Denny Hamlin, who is tied for most career Cup Series wins at Pocono with six, is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Pocono odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Three-time race winner Kyle Busch is +600, Kyle Larson is +700, and William Byron rounds out the top five 2023 Pocono 400 contenders at +850.

The Pocono 400 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Pocono predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 HighPoint.com 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Truex, won the Crayon 301 last weekend at +650. He also predicted Ross Chastain's victory at +1000 in the Ally 400 last month, correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's triumph at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though he is one of the favorites at +600. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who leads all drivers this season with 12 top-10 finishes and is tied for fourth on the all-time list with four wins at Pocono, barely even cracks the top 10.

"Busch has a 15th-place average finish in 35 starts at Pocono," Roberts told SportsLine. "This will be his first while driving for RCR." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Daniel Suarez, even though he's a longshot at +3000 in the latest HighPoint.com 400 odds. The 31-year-old Mexican is winless in 40 starts since recording his first Cup Series victory in June 2022 at Sonoma. Suarez is hoping to bounce back after a 16th-place finish at New Hampshire last weekend, which followed a season-best runner-up at Atlanta.

"In the NextGen car (at Pocono) last season, Suarez finished third and was running in the top six for most of the race," Roberts told SportsLine. "He'll be a contender this week as well." You can see who else to back here.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 odds, top contenders, starting lineup

Denny Hamlin +500

Martin Truex Jr. +550

Kyle Busch +600

Kyle Larson +700

William Byron +850

Ross Chastain +950

Ryan Blaney +1000

Christopher Bell +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Tyler Reddick +1200

Kevin Harvick +1600

Joey Logano +1600

