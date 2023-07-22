Denny Hamlin has six wins at Pocono Raceway during his career, including two in the last six starts. He would have added another victory last year if not for a disqualification, so he is considered one of the top 2023 Highpoint.com 400 contenders for Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin is an 11-2 co-favorite with Martin Truex Jr. in the 2023 NASCAR at Pocono odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you back either of the favorites with your 2023 Highpoint.com 400 bets and NASCAR props?

Kyle Busch (6-1), Kyle Larson (7-1) and William Byron (17-2) are among the other drivers atop the 2023 Highpoint.com 400 starting lineup. Larson has five top-eight finishes in the last six weeks, including three top-fives in the last four. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Pocono starting lineup and making any 2023 Highpoint.com 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Pocono picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Pocono prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Highpoint.com 400 prop bets: They are backing Kyle Busch to finish ahead of Denny Hamlin at +110 odds. Busch has been outstanding at this track, posting nine top-10 finishes in his last 11 starts. He finished first and second in the two 2021 races and crossed the finish line second last year before being disqualified.

Hamlin has been one of the top drivers at Pocono as well, but he is not in strong form right now. He has been outside the top 10 in three of his last five races, posting just one top-five during that stretch. See what other NASCAR prop bets to make at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR Highpoint.com 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 7-1

William Byron 17-2

Ross Chastain 19-2

Christopher Bell 11-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Kevin Harvick 16-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Cole Custer 2000-1

Noah Gragson 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1