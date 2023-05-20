North Wilkesboro Speedway last held the NASCAR All-Star Race 27 years ago, with Jeff Gordon taking the checkered flag. The sport will return to the track for the first time since 1996 for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be a 200-lap race open to all drivers with at least one NASCAR Cup Series win this year or last year, along with previous All-Star Race winners and former Cup Series champions. The top two finishers from the 100-lap All-Star Open earlier in the day will also be in the 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway field.

Kyle Larson is the 6-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Joey Logano (8-1) and William Byron (8-1) are both 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders. Should you include any of them in your 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race prop bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Ross Chastain at +100 odds. Elliott has started to round into form since returning from his broken leg, finishing third at Darlington last week. He has now posted a pair of top-five finishes in his seven races following the leg injury, and he has not been outside the top 12 in any of those events.

His consistency makes him a strong wager in this prop, especially against Chastain, who has been inconsistent in recent months. Chastain barely cracked the top 30 at Darlington, marking his third finish outside the top 20 in his last six races. Elliott has been better than Chastain on this track type, giving him plenty of value in this head-to-head wager.

"Chase Elliott ranks fourth overall in our Martinsville/Richmond combo data, has the third best average running position (9.5), fourth most fasties per race (28.8), and fourth most laps led (48.8)," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Denny Hamlin 11-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1